PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles tied the Cincinnati Bengals last week. It can’t get any worse this week, right? The winless Birds (0-2-1) are looking for their first win of the season against the 2-1 San Francisco 49ers in primetime on Sunday Night Football.

The CBS3 Digital Team breaks down this week’s Eagles-49ers matchup.

Matt Higgins: The good news is the Eagles are only a half-game out of first place as we head into Week 4 of the NFL season. The bad news is the Eagles are just a total dumpster fire right now.

Following a dismal 23-23 “loss” to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Birds are traveling across the country to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. The Niners are coming off a 36-9 thrashing of another NFC Least team, the New York Giants, where backup quarterback Nick Mullens threw for 343 yards and a touchdown with Jimmy Garoppolo out with a high ankle sprain. They also didn’t have running back Raheem Mostert and tight end George Kittle for the game.

With Carson Wentz’s play and regression front-and-center at the minds of Eagles fans, Thursday’s developments of only one healthy wide receiver in Greg Ward practicing surely doesn’t help matters. Add on top of that tight end Dallas Goedert out with a reported ankle fracture, and it feels like the season continues to plummet down a bottomless pit with no end in sight.

The Niners are also dealing with a multitude of injuries, just like the Eagles, but they are making it work as they are 2-1 on the young season. Plus, Kittle will be returning for Sunday’s game. Have fun Eagles linebackers!

My advice, Eagles fans: start tracking the top 10 prospects of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Prediction: 49ers 33, Eagles 17

Alyssa Adams: The Eagles are still looking for their first win of the season but I think it’s unlikely it happens this week. The 49ers offense is hot, outscoring their opponents 67-22 in the last two games despite a banged-up roster — and this week they are expecting TE George Kittle to be available, adding another offensive threat.

If the Eagles had a health receiving core, this could be the perfect opportunity for Carson Wentz and the Birds to turn the season around as the 49ers secondary is banged up. Starting cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (concussion) did not practice Thursday and CBs Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) and K’Waun Williams were limited. All are questionable for Sunday.

But as of Thursday, Greg Ward was the only Eagles’ receiver on the 53-man roster to practice.

I think the 49ers outscore the Birds this week.

Prediction: 49ers 31, Eagles 24

Matt Bowker: How about a blowout loss to add to your Sunday scaries this week? The 49ers are a terrific football team. The Eagles are a dumpster fire. Need I say more?

With Carson Wentz’s struggles getting all of the attention, Doug Pederson has quietly been outcoached in every game this season. That likely won’t change this week with offensive guru Kyle Shanahan on the other sideline. There’s a reason the Niners continue to roll despite their own injuries — yeah, I know they played the Jets and Giants, but still. Are we sure the Eagles are any better than either of those teams?

Prediction: 49ers 37, Eagles 20

Tom Dougherty: The Eagles literally had one wide receiver from their 53-man roster practice on Thursday. No DeSean Jackson on Sunday night either (not as if it mattered). This comes during a season in which Carson Wentz looks like the worst starting quarterback in the NFL. The 49ers are getting healthier and superstar tight end George Kittle will play Sunday night — and the Eagles have Nate Gerry. Nick Mullens will start at QB for the 49ers for the second week. Shane Falco could start for the Niners and it wouldn’t matter. The 49ers will run away with this one. They’re the better team.

Prediction: 49ers 31, Eagles 10