PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The coronavirus pandemic has claimed another well-known restaurant in Philadelphia. This time, Stephen Starr announced he’s temporarily shutting down his flagship restaurant, the Continental Restaurant and Martini Bar in Old City.
The silver diner at the corner of 2nd and Market Streets is known for its iconic rotating dice on the roof.
Starr wrote on Facebook that the restaurant will close on Saturday for the fall and winter seasons, but he plans to use the closure to reinvent the space.
