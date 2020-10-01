PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Seven minutes before the news broke, Joel Embiid sent out a tweet that read “So Far Gone!!!” Then, one minute before, another tweet came from the Sixers’ superstar that read “Take my verses too serious you’ll hate me.” Turns out, the big man was just quoting Canadian rapper Drake.

Embiid certainly approves of the 76ers’ new head coach.

Welcome to the city of Brotherly Love Coach @DocRivers !!!! Excited for the future and what we’re building here #PhillyForever — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) October 1, 2020

The Sixers on Thursday hired Doc Rivers as their next head coach, sources confirmed to Eyewitness News. Rivers joined the Sixers just days after the 58-year-old was fired by the Los Angeles Clippers. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Rivers signed on for five years.

In seven seasons as the Clippers’ head coach, Rivers won 356 regular-season games and guided the team to the Western Conference second round but never the conference finals.

He previously won an NBA title as the Boston Celtics’ head coach in 2008.

The Rivers hiring appears to be a hit among Sixers fans.

And there it is. Think Sixers fans should be genuinely excited about this hire. https://t.co/qGs6qZKxhs — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) October 1, 2020

Welcome to philly @DocRivers 🔥 shout out to @MichaelGRubin and Josh Harris 🏆🏆 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) October 1, 2020

Don’t need any other reasons besides this for why Doc Rivers is my choice to lead the Sixers pic.twitter.com/YawcdddqB5 — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) October 1, 2020

my immediate doc rivers reaction when he left LA was for the Sixers to focus on Lue. But honestly I think Lue is exactly who the Clippers want. Doc played the game. He coached a team to a title. Jo and Ben are going to thrive. — drew olanoff (@yoda) October 1, 2020

Doc Rivers when he hears someone say Sheetz > Wawa literally 3 minutes after being hired as Sixers coach pic.twitter.com/PXDS8yWh9k — Jeff McDevitt (@JeffMcDev) October 1, 2020

an all-time .gif that I will use approximately 5 billion times next season pic.twitter.com/w9fHxGyo7C — shamus (@shamus_clancy) October 1, 2020

Doc Rivers is a very fine man and a very fine coach and he will do the best job he can rearranging the deck chairs on this Power Forward Barge — Michael Levin (@Michael_Levin) October 1, 2020

Some people are on board with the Rivers hiring but are skeptical because of other reasons.

Some Doc thoughts: • Personally would’ve preferred Lue, maybe MDA but close

• He’s a pretty undeniably good coach and super well-respected leader in the league

• Unless the stooges in the front office are replaced and the roster rebalanced, hard to see much changing overall — Steve Lipman (@SteveJLipman) October 1, 2020

I’m all for hiring Doc Rivers. He was the best option amongst him, Lue and D’Antoni. But it’s alarming Sixers ownership has yet to make any significant changes within their front office. https://t.co/nuVnl9al6J — Tom Ignudo (@TomIgnudo) October 1, 2020

And then there’s this.

Twitter search:

“Doc Rivers” from:ianmurray7” Screen shot them and send them to me when the Sixers win the championship. I want to be wrong so bad. — Sports Liker (@Ianmurray7) October 1, 2020

So there it is. The Sixers have a new head coach.