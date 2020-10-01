CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Seven minutes before the news broke, Joel Embiid sent out a tweet that read “So Far Gone!!!” Then, one minute before, another tweet came from the Sixers’ superstar that read “Take my verses too serious you’ll hate me.” Turns out, the big man was just quoting Canadian rapper Drake.

Embiid certainly approves of the 76ers’ new head coach.

The Sixers on Thursday hired Doc Rivers as their next head coach, sources confirmed to Eyewitness News. Rivers joined the Sixers just days after the 58-year-old was fired by the Los Angeles Clippers. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Rivers signed on for five years.

In seven seasons as the Clippers’ head coach, Rivers won 356 regular-season games and guided the team to the Western Conference second round but never the conference finals.

He previously won an NBA title as the Boston Celtics’ head coach in 2008.

The Rivers hiring appears to be a hit among Sixers fans.

Some people are on board with the Rivers hiring but are skeptical because of other reasons.

And then there’s this.

So there it is. The Sixers have a new head coach.

