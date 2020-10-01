BREAKING:Federal Appeals Court Temporarily Restores Pennsylvania's Pandemic Restrictions On Gatherings
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help to track down the gunmen in a South Philadelphia shooting. On Sept. 22, just after midnight, three vehicles were caught on surveillance video boxing in another car at 2nd and Christian Streets.

Shots were fired as the victim attempted to flee.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the South Detective Division at 215-686-3013/3014.

 

