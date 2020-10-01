PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania officials say they expect the November election to go smoothly. That’s despite the theft of a laptop and flash drives from an election warehouse in Philadelphia.

The presidential election is just four-and-a-half weeks away and Pennsylvania officials are making sure the state’s election process flows smoothly.

At a meeting in Malvern addressing women’s health care issues, Gov. Tom Wolf expressed his concerns about the theft of an employee’s laptop and encrypted USB flash drives from an election machine warehouse in Philadelphia.

“The Department of State is looking into that. As far as I know, there was a laptop and a thumb drive that was stolen. There’s a lot of work that has been done on encryption and making sure that those pieces of equipment are secure, but that’s concerning,” Wolf said.

The Philadelphia City Commissioner’s Office says the stolen laptop did not contain any election materials and wasn’t capable of programming any of the city’s election machines.

Nonetheless, a local Billy Penn reporter posted a video on social media where he’s seen walking around that same warehouse without being noticed.

A laptop and USB devices were stolen sometime this week from the Philadelphia’s elections storage warehouse. I went over this morning to check out the security situation. I was able to walk right into the voting machine storage unit, alone, for several minutes. pic.twitter.com/N0SpMMKP6T — Max M. Marin (@MaxMMarin) October 1, 2020

This comes on the heels of the Trump campaign threatening to sue over being denied access into the newly opened satellite election offices in Philadelphia. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman fired back against those allegations.

“They are not entitled to be at these satellite locations. Poll watchers are a very specific entity that are determined a few days before election days, and it’s in specific predetermined polling locations,” Fetterman said.

Trump campaign attorneys gave the city until 5 p.m. on Wednesday to address their concerns but there is no update from either side on whether a legal battle has officially begun in court.

Election officials say all of the satellite election centers have a security presence. Meanwhile, they are still looking for poll workers for Election Day. Officials say they have 6,000 so far but need at least 8,000 to make sure everything flows smoothly.