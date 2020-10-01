Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is calling for justice and safety for the city’s LGBTQ community. It follows the murder of 29-year-old Mia Green, a Black transgender woman, on Monday.
“This district attorney’s office believes everyone deserves what the Constitution claims, which is equal protection. And with the protection of everyone, it is easier for us to protect everyone, it’s that simple,” Krasner said.
Police have arrested 28-year-old Abdullah Ibn El-Amin and charged him with Green’s murder.
Police say he was behind the wheel of the Jeep used to drive Green to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Green had been shot in the neck.
It’s unclear what sparked the shooting.
