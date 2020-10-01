Comments
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A Delaware highway is closed in both directions after an oil tanker rolled over and spilled fuel across the highway Thursday morning. Officials say the crash happened around 6 a.m. Thursday on Kirkwood Highway at Farrand Drive in Wilmington.
Kirkwood Highway is closed in both directions as a result of the crash.
Officials are advising motorists to avoid the area and use an alternate route to travel.
No further information is available at this time.
