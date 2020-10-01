MOHNTON BOROUGH, Pa. (CBS) — Mohnton Borough police are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy. Police say Mya and Nathan Rollman were last seen with 29-year-old Zachary Rollman, who was last seen in Mohnton Borough Park Thursday afternoon.
Police say the children may be at special risk of harm or injury.
Police say both children are 3-feet-tall and 36 pounds. Mya has blonde curly hair and blue eyes. She was wearing flower leggings, an orange shirt and gold slides.
Nathan was wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt and black sneakers.
Zachary Rollman is 5-foot-9, 170 pounds and has short brown hair, a goatee and scruffy facial hair. He was wearing blue jeans and black boots, according to police.
Police say Rollman is driving a black four-door 2016 Chevrolet Colorado truck with the Pennsylvania tag “ZNF-0964.”
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Zachary Rollman or the children is asked to call 911 or Mohnton Borough police at 610-777-6909.
