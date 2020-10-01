CHESTER SPRINGS, Pa. (CBS) — A teacher has been arrested and charged for having a sexual relationship with a student while his wife was pregnant. Michael Cheatle, 37, of Chester Springs, has been charged with institutional sexual assault and other related charges.
In 2014, police say Cheatle, who was a teacher at Germantown Academy, began a sexual relationship with an 11th-grade female student there.
That relationship lasted 18 months.
According to a criminal complaint, the victim said in an email exchange with Cheatle in July 2019 while discussing their alleged relationship, that when he announced to the class that his wife was pregnant, it broke her.
Cheatle resigned his teaching position at the school last month and is free on bail.
The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says Germantown Academy has been fully cooperative in the investigation.
A preliminary hearing for Cheatle is scheduled for Oct. 14.
