WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A memorial is growing for a teenager gone too soon in Wilmington. Two families are impacted by the loss of 16-year-old Fidel Oseguera.

Fidel was riding his bicycle home after having completed a physical for soccer practice when he was struck and killed by a driver in New Castle County. This growing memorial is an indication of the love pouring out from family, friends and his soccer mates.

His sport was soccer, but Fidel’s passion was making others smile.

Delaware State Police say the 16-year-old was struck and killed by the driver of the box truck around 12 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Bellevue Parkway and Philadelphia Pike. It’s where a memorial honoring the teenager is growing.

And it’s where Eyewitness News found Fidel’s cousin Ailin Oseguera quietly praying to remember her closest friend and trying to push back the shock of hearing he’ll never return.

“I’m going to miss everything. No, Fidel, you can’t be gone. I grabbed a picture of him,” Oseguera said. “I just hugged it. I hugged it. I grabbed his sweater. I grabbed onto it. I was like you can’t be gone.”

Delaware State Police have not released the cause behind the terrible crash, but for Oseguera, it doesn’t really matter since it won’t bring back her cousin.

“He was loved by many and now he’s up there looking down on us and guiding us,” she said. “He’s probably up there right now dancing with God.”