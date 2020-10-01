PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than 1,000 airline workers in the Philadelphia area are bracing for furloughs after American and United Airlines announced major cuts. Bailout money from the government has run out and now the struggling airlines are planning to furlough more than 32,000 workers.

American Airlines is a huge employer at Philadelphia International Airport so the impact is big there.

Without action from Congress, officials for American Airlines say they’ll be forced to furlough about 1,000 of their 10,000 Philly-based employees.

The airline industry is struggling after months of the health pandemic.

“Look, the last thing we want to do is furlough employees,” American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, gave airlines $25 billion earlier this year to hold off on job cuts through September.

But, without another stimulus package from Congress, tens of thousands of airline employees will be furloughed starting Thursday.

“My message to Congress is that we are real people,” Kacy Lunceford, a United Airlines flight attendant, said. We are aviation’s first responders and frontline workers and our livelihood and our health care is literally in their hands.”

Airline executives say they’ll keep paying their workers, if Congress approves an extra $25 billion in grants to carriers.

“I’m really encouraged by the fact that it sounds like they’re making real progress that is absolutely the right path for airlines and I think actually for our country,” Parker said.

Although treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are reportedly advancing on a stimulus deal, airline employees are bracing themselves.

American Airlines is planning to start furloughing 19,000 workers.

United Airlines officials say they’re considering about 12,000 cuts.

Thousands of other airline workers could face the same fate if a deal isn’t reached soon.

“We expect Congress to do their jobs to help us,” Amanda Steinbrunn, a United Airlines flight attendant, said. “You know, the aviation industry is huge in America. It affects every single Congressman and Congresswoman.”

The majority of local employees to be furloughed are flight attendants.

They are still holding out hope for a deal sooner rather than later.