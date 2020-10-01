Comments
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — In Atlantic County, two members of the Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company are facing charges of official misconduct, conspiracy and theft.
Atlantic County prosecutors have charged Craig Paxton and Jay Davenport, both 38.
Prosecutors are investigating the “unauthorized use” of the fire company’s funds.
Officials say unauthorized accounts were created at an auto parts chain.
Earlier this week, Hamilton Township approved a resolution to end Mizpah Fire Company’s financial support.
