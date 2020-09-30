PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — T-shirt makers are cashing in on President Donald Trump’s insult of Philadelphia. During Tuesday night’s presidential debate, Trump said “bad things happen in Philadelphia” after falsely accusing city election officials of blocking access for poll watchers at newly-opened satellite election sites.

“As you know today, there was a big problem in Philadelphia. They went in to watch, they’re called poll watchers. They’re very safe, very nice thing. They were thrown out, they weren’t allowed to watch. You know why? ‘Cuz bad things happen in Philadelphia, bad things,” Trump said during the debate.

Shirts and other items were found for sale online with what Trump said during the debate.

Some even included Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty.

City commissioners flatly denied allegations of corruption or that anyone is being blocked from access to any polls.

The satellite centers are essential voter services locations and not official polls. They’re only accepting and processing mail-in ballots. Votes are not being cast on a machine, so that means anyone who’s not here to receive services are not permitted inside.

“The satellite offices are Board of Elections Offices that provide voter services to the residents of Philadelphia for mail-in ballots. Satellite offices are not polling places and poll watcher certificates have not been issued for any individuals for anything other than poll watching activities on Election Day at Polling Places. So individuals seeking to receive services from a satellite office are not permitted to be there for other purposes,” City Commissioner Al Schmidt said in a statement.

Commissioners say official poll watcher certificates will be issued for use at actual polling locations on Election Day.

According to CBS News’ Battleground Tracker, former Vice President Joe Biden leads Trump by five points in Pennsylvania — 52% to 47%.