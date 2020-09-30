Comments
HAMMONTON, N.J. (CBS) — A toast now for two South Jersey wineries who took home top honors as the state’s best wines. The annual awards were held virtually this year instead of at the governor’s mansion.
Sharrott Winery in Hammonton won the Governor’s Cup for best red wine and for best in show for its 2018 merlot.
William Heritage Winery in Mullica Hill won the Governor’s Cup for best dessert wine with their 2017 late harvest Semillon and for best sparkling wine.
The event is meant to recognize growers, producers and wineries in the Garden State.
You must log in to post a comment.