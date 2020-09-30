Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 20-year-old man was killed in a double shooting in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of 55th Street and Kingsessing Avenue just before 3:30 p.m.
Police say the man was shot multiple times throughout his body and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
A 28-year-old man was shot once in the left leg. He is currently in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
