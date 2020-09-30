PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a gunman after five people were shot in the city’s Logan section. Officials say the five victims were sitting outside of a home on the 4500 block of North 19th Street when the suspect walked up and opened fire just before midnight.
The victims were between the ages of 28 and mid-50s.
Four of the victims are in stable condition and a 37-year-old was critically injured after being shot in the stomach.
It is unclear what sparked the shooting at this time, but police say there were no reports of any confrontation before the violence broke out.
The victims were helped by a man who was inside the house at the time of the shooting.
“They ran inside of the house on this block,” Deputy Commissioner Ben Nash said. The individual inside of the house was there working on his computer. He said he heard gunshots.”
An investigation is ongoing.
Philadelphia police are searching for surveillance video that might be able to provide a better description of the gunman.
