NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — A 49-year-old Pennsylvania woman died trying to rescue her three children from the ocean at the Jersey Shore. Crews responded to a water rescue at 18th Street and the beach in North Wildwood on Tuesday.
The North Wildwood Fire Department says arriving responders found the 49-year-old woman, from Wernersville, Pennsylvania, face down about 150 yards off the shoreline. Authorities say she was attempting to rescue her three children.
Emergency crews started life-saving measures as the victim was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center. She later died at the hospital.
Two boys, ages 8 and 10, and a 19-year-old woman survived the incident.
The identities of the family members have not been released at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
