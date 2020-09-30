CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — A 49-year-old Pennsylvania woman died trying to rescue her three children from the ocean at the Jersey Shore. Crews responded to a water rescue at 18th Street and the beach in North Wildwood on Tuesday.

The North Wildwood Fire Department says arriving responders found the 49-year-old woman, from Wernersville, Pennsylvania, face down about 150 yards off the shoreline. Authorities say she was attempting to rescue her three children.

Emergency crews started life-saving measures as the victim was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center. She later died at the hospital.

Two boys, ages 8 and 10, and a 19-year-old woman survived the incident.

The identities of the family members have not been released at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

