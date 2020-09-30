LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Lehigh University is suspending athletics training and practices after some student-athletes came in close contact with students who tested positive for COVID-19. The university says the close contact resulted from shared local personal travel and contact at informal gatherings, including meals.

“At this time, given the number of student-athletes across several teams who were identified as close contacts requiring quarantine, we have temporarily suspended all athletics training and practices. This decision will be reviewed as new information becomes available,” the university said in a statement.

Over the last two days, the university has seen the first positive COVID-19 cases in students living on campus and four new off-campus student cases.

Two students who were living on campus tested positive for COVID-19 after reporting symptoms to health services. The first student had not been on campus since Sept. 26 and tested positive after leaving campus, notifying the Health and Wellness Center Monday evening.

The second student who tested positive was living on campus and has been relocated to an isolation housing under the care of the Health and Wellness Center.

Anyone who has come in close contact, defined by the CDC as being within 6 feet for 15 minutes or longer, are in the process of being notified to quarantine and will be tested.

Lehigh University says there is no known additional exposure or other contact on campus from the two cases.

Safety measures are being taken for the positive cases.

“We have seen a significant increase in the number of students requiring quarantine,” the university said. “Careful contact tracing has identified at least 60 close contacts as a result of these new COVID-19 cases, including cases connected to multiple athletics programs. These initial positive cases were identified in students who were tested because they had COVID-like symptoms. The close contacts who were identified have been contacted by our Health and Wellness Center, directed to quarantine, and have been, or soon will be, tested.”