By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, are expected to visit Pennsylvania Wednesday. The Bidens will launch a train tour in Ohio before making multiple stops in Western Pennsylvania.

Their day of campaigning will wrap up with a drive-in event in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania’s counties are pressing lawmakers and Gov. Tom Wolf to allow them to process mail-in ballots before Election Day in the battleground state as they consider the prospect of waiting until polls open to dig into 3 million envelopes.

Allowing counties time to process mail-in ballots before Election Day remained stuck Tuesday in a wider partisan dispute between the Democratic governor and the Republican-controlled legislature.

County officials say processing mail-in ballots before Election Day will speed up vote counting amid concerns that a presidential election result will hang in limbo for days on Pennsylvania’s vote count.

Philadelphia recently opened seven satellite election offices.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

