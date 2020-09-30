PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, are expected to visit Pennsylvania Wednesday. The Bidens will launch a train tour in Ohio before making multiple stops in Western Pennsylvania.
Their day of campaigning will wrap up with a drive-in event in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania’s counties are pressing lawmakers and Gov. Tom Wolf to allow them to process mail-in ballots before Election Day in the battleground state as they consider the prospect of waiting until polls open to dig into 3 million envelopes.
Allowing counties time to process mail-in ballots before Election Day remained stuck Tuesday in a wider partisan dispute between the Democratic governor and the Republican-controlled legislature.
County officials say processing mail-in ballots before Election Day will speed up vote counting amid concerns that a presidential election result will hang in limbo for days on Pennsylvania’s vote count.
Philadelphia recently opened seven satellite election offices.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
