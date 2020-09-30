HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Some Pennsylvania lawmakers really want to get your attention about mail-in voting ballots. The group of female lawmakers pretended to pose topless to raise awareness about “naked” ballots.
Mail-in ballots must be in two envelopes — a secrecy envelope, then the mailing envelope.
Otherwise, they’re “naked” and won’t count.
Desperate times call for desperate measures! So your favorite elected officials got naked so that you remember to make sure that your mail-in ballot is NOT submitted without its secrecy envelope!! #nonakedballots #dressyourballot pic.twitter.com/bQXaQRHj0j
— Bethany Hallam (@bethanyhallam) September 26, 2020
Two of the models are Allegheny County Councilmembers Bethany Hallam and Liv Bennett. One is Democratic state House candidate Emily Kinkead.
