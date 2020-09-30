CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Pennsylvania News

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Some Pennsylvania lawmakers really want to get your attention about mail-in voting ballots. The group of female lawmakers pretended to pose topless to raise awareness about “naked” ballots.

Mail-in ballots must be in two envelopes — a secrecy envelope, then the mailing envelope.

Otherwise, they’re “naked” and won’t count.

Two of the models are Allegheny County Councilmembers Bethany Hallam and Liv Bennett. One is Democratic state House candidate Emily Kinkead.

Comments