WILLINGBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities in Burlington County are investigating after a man died in a house fire in Willingboro. A 911 call was made inside the home at 25 Mullshire Lane just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office says a 66-year-old man was transported to Virtua Willingboro Hospital, where he died.
Two other people inside the house escaped without injuries.
The cause of the man’s death and the origin of the fire are being investigated.
