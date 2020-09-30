Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — The New Jersey Department of Health says there are nearly a dozen COVID-19 outbreaks linked to schools. They are using a new tool to monitor those outbreaks.
On Wednesday, officials unveiled a new dashboard to report instances of school transmission in each county.
“In-school transmission is considered the transmission of the virus between students and/or school staff that occurs on school property in the context of academic school activities,” New Jersey Health Commissioner Dr. Judy Persichilli said.
The health commissioner says there are 43 cases of COVID-19 linked to those 11 outbreaks.
Seven of the outbreaks have happened in South Jersey schools located in Cape May, Gloucester and Burlington Counties.
