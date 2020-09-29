PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — America’s oldest brewery has announced it’s teaming up once again with America’s most beloved chocolate brand. Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter will now be available in bottles.
We heard you.
Two icons in one bottle… it’s finally here. 🍺 🍫 #YuenglingXHersheys pic.twitter.com/Wlb1iH6oVR
— Yuengling Brewery (@yuenglingbeer) September 29, 2020
This was originally released for draft only in 2019 but after “consumers’ overwhelming demand,” you can now enjoy the brew in bottles.
“Last year we were overwhelmed by the excitement and passion expressed by our fans for our first-ever collaboration beer,” said Jennifer Yuengling, Yuengling’s vice president of operations and sixth generation brewer. “We heard our fans and saw consumers, near and far, scrambling to get their hands on a taste of Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter. So, in keeping with our 191-year tradition of listening to our loyal fans, we decided to release our Chocolate Porter across our entire footprint and in bottles for even more consumers 21+ to enjoy.”
Fans will be able to enjoy it beginning late September through Valentine’s Day.
You can find the nearest retailer with Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter by visiting the “Find Our Beer” link at www.yuengling.com.
