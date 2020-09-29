RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – It’s back to the classroom for many students in our area. Students in Radnor returned to the classroom for the first time since March on Tuesday.

“I will miss them, but I think it’s good for them,” parent Eileen Bookbinder said.

Parents had mixed emotions as students in Radnor left home and went back to the classroom Tuesday morning.

“I have two teenagers so high school is definitely important for them to be with each other, especially my teenager,” Bookbinder said.

Students here returned to school in cohorts with them separated by morning and afternoon in-person instruction. Virtual instruction is taking place when students aren’t in the classroom. Parents had the option of all-virtual learning, but they are phasing in how and when students return based on their grade level

“I am very comfortable. I think Radnor has done a great job in preparing the students and the faculty in that it’s going to be safe and they’re all going to be wearing their masks, social distancing,” Bookbinder said.

Radnor will have all students in the classroom in this cohort style Friday. Souderton and Lower Merion are also returning kids to in-class instruction.

In Lower Merion, kindergarteners were the first students to return Tuesday morning. Older students will return in cohorts in the coming weeks.

All students will have returned to the classroom in morning and afternoon sessions by mid-October. In Souderton, parents had the option of all-virtual instruction. The school district is now operating on its regular, full-time schedule.