COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Police say a man wanted for firing shots at two New Castle County police officers was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday. Police say 22-year-old Khairon Edwards opened fire on them while they chased him in Glasgow Pines on Saturday, Sept. 19.
On Tuesday, New Castle County police determined Edwards was inside of a home in Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Coatesville Police and Chester County SWAT forces arrived and set up a perimeter outside of the home.
Police say they unsuccessfully attempted to call Edwards out of the home. When they entered the home, Edwards was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
“This was certainly an unfortunate incident for all involved,” said New Castle Count Colonel Vaughn Bond. “We would like to thank the multiple agencies and members of the community for their assistance. Also, we ask that you keep our officers and the Edwards family in prayer.”
