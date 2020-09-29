PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have identified a transgender woman and her accused killer after the victim was shot and killed in West Philadelphia Monday morning. Police say 29-year-old Tracy “Mia” Green was killed.

Police say officers observed a 2016 Jeep Wrangler ignore a stop sign at 41st Street and Westminster Avenue around 8 a.m. Monday morning in West Philadelphia.

When officers pulled the vehicle over, the driver, who has been identified as 28-year-old Abdullah Ibn El-Amin Jaamia, got out of the car and told officers a passenger in his vehicle had been shot.

That’s when police found Green in the front passenger seat with a gunshot wound to her neck. She later died at the hospital.

After an investigation, Jaamia was arrested and charged with murder and other related offenses.

On Tuesday, Philadelphia’s Office of LGBT Affairs released a statement on Green’s murder.

“This latest act of violence against a member of our community is a somber reminder of the epidemic of violence against trans individuals. It is a crisis that cannot be allowed to persist any further. The countless painful losses experienced during this year alone—especially within our transgender communities of color— remind us that there is much work to be done in the pursuit of full equality, respect, and justice for us all.

“We remain committed to ensuring that acts of discrimination, bigotry, and hatred are never tolerated in the city of Philadelphia.”