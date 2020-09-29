Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Rounds of scattered showers are on tap for us throughout the day Tuesday, with the heaviest rainfall expected at night. Expect a prolonged period of steady rain, heavy at times, from 11 p.m. through 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Flash flooding will be a threat in spots throughout that time frame.
Rainfall totals look to range between 1-3 inches.
Embedded thunderstorms are also possible, some of which could produce gusty winds.
The rain starts to taper from west to east through the mid-morning hours on Wednesday.
You must log in to post a comment.