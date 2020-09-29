PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia restaurants will be allowed to increase indoor dining capacity to 50% beginning Friday, Oct. 2. City officials made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.
This relaxes the previous 25% city restriction to match what is currently allowed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
“The falling case counts we’re seeing show the success of our strategy. I said that we would scale back our restrictions slowly and carefully if case counts continued to fall, and we’re doing that now. If folks continue to follow our guidance, I believe that we will be able to relax more restrictions,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said.
Restaurants that will expand capacity must self-certify following state and CDC guidelines in addition to city rules.
Restaurants will need to have tables spaced so diners are at least six feet apart, tables must have four or fewer seats for household members only, no bar seating, no alcohol service except during meals, servers must wear masks and face shields, and improved ventilation.
The rest of the commonwealth increased to 50% capacity on Sept. 21.
