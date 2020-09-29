CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some big cuts are coming to La Salle University’s athletic programs. The school announced Tuesday it is eliminating seven sports at the end of the school year.

The sports include men’s and women’s tennis, baseball, men’s swimming and diving, men’s water polo, softball and volleyball.

According to the school, resources for student-athletes have been stretched thin and the impacts of the pandemic sped up the cuts.

About 130 affected students will get to keep their scholarships.

