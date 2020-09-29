PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some big cuts are coming to La Salle University’s athletic programs. The school announced Tuesday it is eliminating seven sports at the end of the school year.
.@LaSalleUniv announces it will eliminate baseball, men's swimming and diving, men's tennis, men's water polo, softball, volleyball and women's tennis at end of academic year due to budget constraints accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. 130 student-athletes affected. https://t.co/iqt1djZGU1
— Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) September 29, 2020
The sports include men’s and women’s tennis, baseball, men’s swimming and diving, men’s water polo, softball and volleyball.
According to the school, resources for student-athletes have been stretched thin and the impacts of the pandemic sped up the cuts.
About 130 affected students will get to keep their scholarships.
