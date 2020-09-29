MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Some Spring-Ford School District parents are calling for an end to all-virtual instruction. They demonstrated outside of the high school before the school board meeting Monday night.
“Our kids are not engaged in Zoom learning. They are falling behind. Many parents with children that have IEPs, who are working parents, are struggling with supporting their children as well as doing their own full-time jobs,” parent Jill Schadler said.
Parents are asking the school board to come up with a plan to transition students to in-person learning.
However, the Spring-Ford School District says their Special Education Supervisors introduced a plan to bring students with special needs back to in-person learning on Sept. 14. They say roughly 120 students with special needs returned to school that day.
The district says three reopening templates were also submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Education back in July. The templates detailed virtual, hybrid and in-person plans. The Board of School Directors then voted unanimously to teach virtually until Nov. 11.
The district says they have since been working on in-person instruction plans but have yet to announce an official return date.
Spring-Ford Area School District is located in the western central portion of Montgomery County and in the eastern central section of Chester County. The district is comprised of the Townships of Limerick and Upper Providence and the Boroughs of Royersford and Spring City.
