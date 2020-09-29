Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Anti-Defamation League of Philadelphia held a webinar Tuesday on election security. The keynote remarks were from Pennsylvania State Secretary Kathy Boockvar.
One of its missions is to protect the integrity of the electoral process.
“All 67 counties have now implemented their new voting systems. Every one of those voting systems provides a voter-verifiable paper record, meets the latest standards of security and accessibility and can be more thoroughly audited than any previous systems that we’ve seen in the state,” she said.
Boockvar says the systems have undergone extensive testing to make sure software and hardware are protected from tampering or hacking.
