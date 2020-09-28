Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey is about to get a new tool to track down COVID-19 cases quickly. Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday the state has secured more than 2 million rapid tests.
These rapid tests can provide results in 15 minutes.
“This could be a game changer. When you do the math, it’s just shy of doubling our daily testing capacity for about 12 weeks,” Murphy said.
Murphy says, the rapid tests would be helpful in school settings experiencing outbreaks.
The first 170,000 of those tests are expected to arrive within the next two weeks.
