CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police have identified a woman who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Montgomery County. The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Sunday on Cheltenham Avenue, near Ogontz Avenue, in the Wyncote section of Cheltenham Township.

Police say a white SUV was heading west on Cheltenham Avenue and struck 30-year-old Shanna Hurdle, of Philadelphia, who was crossing the road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

After hitting Hurdle, police say, the driver kept going and was last seen turning onto Upsal Street in Philadelphia.

Police say the vehicle has noticeable front end and hood damage. It is said to be a white SUV, possibly a GMC.

A man who works nearby tells Eyewitness News cars speeding in the area is a common occurrence.

“They fly up and down the street every day,” Jeff Crawford said. “It’s been going on for a while and there is nothing you can do about it unless they put a traffic light out there.”

The crash remains under investigation. If you have any information on this vehicle or this crash, please call Cheltenham Police at (215) 885-1600.