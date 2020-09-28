CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A hit-and-run has left a woman dead in Montgomery County. The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Sunday on Cheltenham Avenue, near Ogontz Avenue, in the Wyncote section of Cheltenham Township.
Police say a white SUV was heading west on Cheltenham Avenue and struck a woman who was crossing the road. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
After hitting the woman, police say, the driver kept going and was last seen turning onto Upsal Street in Philadelphia.
Police say the vehicle has noticeable front end and hood damage. It is said to be a white SUV, possibly a GMC.
A man who works nearby tells Eyewitness News cars speeding in the area is a common occurrence.
“They fly up and down the street every day,” Jeff Crawford said.
The crash remains under investigation. If you have any information on this vehicle or this crash, please call Cheltenham Police at (215) 885-1600.
