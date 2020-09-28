Police Release Surveillance Video Of 3 Suspects Wanted For Firing At Least 30 Shots, Injuring 3 Men In Nicetown Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of three men wanted in a triple shooting in the city’s Nicetown neighborhood. The shooting happened on the 4200 block of North Hicks Street last Wednesday, around 7:50 p.m.
Investigators say the suspects were in a parked light blue Ford Escape on the 1500 block of Ruffner Street. They had 9mm handguns and fired at least 30 shots, injuring three men.
The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspects were last seen fleeing northbound on 15th Street.
Police say the first suspect was wearing black clothing with a gray baseball hat and a medical mask; the second suspect was wearing all black clothing and a medical mask; and the third suspect was wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and dark-colored Under Armour sneakers with a medical mask.
All three suspects are described as Black males in their late teens to early 20s.
If you have any information on this shooting, call Philadelphia police at 215.686.TIPS (8477). All tips will be confidential.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
