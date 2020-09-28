Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An arrest has been made after a 26-year-old woman was shot and killed in broad daylight in West Philadelphia on Monday morning. Philadelphia Police say the shooting happened on the 900 block of North 41st Street, shortly after 8 a.m.
According to police, the woman was shot once in the neck and arm. She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by a private vehicle and was pronounced dead at 8:30 a.m.
Police say a man has been arrested for the deadly shooting.
There’s no word on what sparked the shooting.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
