MARGATE, N.J. (CBS) — Lucy The Elephant in Margate, New Jersey reopened to the public Monday. Lucy was closed for 12 days so three lucky couples could stay overnight.
They scored their overnight stays on Airbnb.
The stays were supposed to take place in March but were delayed by the pandemic.
Visitors were able to experience a fully-decorated Lucy with Victorian-era furnishings as she may have looked when she briefly served as a summer residence in 1903.
The furnishings will be on display until the end of the year.
