SPRINGFORD, Pa. (CBS) — Some Springford School District parents are calling for an end to all-virtual instruction. They demonstrated outside of the high school before the school board meeting Monday night.
The parents say Springford is the only Montgomery County school district that does not have a plan to offer in-person classes.
“Our kids are not engaged in Zoom learning. They are falling behind. Many parents with children that have IEPs, who are working parents, are struggling with supporting their children as well as doing their own full-time jobs,” parent Jill Schadler said.
Parents are asking the school board to come up with a plan to transition students to in-person learning.
