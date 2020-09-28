Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head and killed in Philadelphia’s Belmont neighborhood Monday night. It happened on the 900 block of Belmont Avenue around 9:30 p.m.
Police say the victim was shot multiple times in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say the gunman fired 15 shots at the victim near his house.
They are looking for a tan vehicle seen speeding away from the area.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.