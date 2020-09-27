Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four people including two teenagers are recovering after police say they were shot in West Philadelphia. The quadruple shooting happened late Saturday night on the 100 block of North Lindenwood Street.
Police say a 46-year-old man, a 21-year-old man, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were shot.
All four victims are in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
