PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police in Philadelphia are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 1-month-old baby boy. Authorities say James Brown was last seen Thursday on the 5500 block of Spruce Street.
Police say James is about 10 pounds with a light brown complexion, black eyes and black hair.
According to the police, James was last seen by his father James Garrett.
Authorities say Garrett is not cooperating about James’s whereabouts.
Anyone with any information about James’ whereabouts is being asked to contact police at 215-686-3183.
