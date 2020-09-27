PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Well, at least they didn’t lose … right? Carson Wentz struggled again and the Philadelphia Eagles played to a 23-23 tie Sunday with the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field.

The good news? The Birds didn’t start the season 0-3 ahead of a daunting three-game stretch — at San Francisco and Pittsburgh before hosting the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.

The bad news? They’re still winless and tied the Bengals for the second time in 12 years.

Welcome to 2020. The Eagles (0-2-1) certainly have shown up to the party.

Eagles Twitter’s reaction to the Birds tying a team that won two games in 2019 was, well, fitting.

Eagles is a disgrace. -Meek Mill -Tim Riday — Tim Riday (@TimRiday) September 27, 2020

Not sure there's ever been a more fitting finish to a game than this tie. — Andrew Kulp (@KulpSays) September 27, 2020

Doug Pederson’s decision to punt on 4th-and-17 with 18 seconds left in OT specifically left a sour taste.

I would’ve considered myself the biggest Doug Pederson fan alive. To punt there… after already being down 0-2 on what felt like a lost season already… clean house. heads need to roll. — shamus (@shamus_clancy) September 27, 2020

Maybe the Eagles did keep the wrong guy pic.twitter.com/ruoULROr0O — Bleeding Green Nation (@BleedingGreen) September 27, 2020

Lmao the Eagles are playing for the tie — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) September 27, 2020

Eagles opting to punt with 19 seconds left when you could kick a 64-yarder (or chuck up a Hail Mary) is one of the most cowardly things I have ever seen — Carter Donnick (@CDonnick3) September 27, 2020

I was with Doug all the way until that punt decision. I have never seen anything like that. — Brent Cohen (@EaglesRewind) September 27, 2020

The Eagles punt for the tie. And under bettors cash with not a single point scored in overtime. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 27, 2020

Are you sure? Because the head coach made it happen by punting. — Arkansas Fred (@ArkansasFred) September 27, 2020

this u, bro? “fearless” is not punting it on 4th and 17 from the PHI 49 with 18 seconds left in OT… chuck that thing and try to win the game lol I heard the end on radio and I feel immensely dumber from having done so 🥴 pic.twitter.com/3P2bzO9OPj — J 🍂🏌🏼‍♂️ (@jmoney0448) September 27, 2020

Well, there’s always next week.

Get ready for the Eagles on Sunday Night Football next week! — Matt Bowker (@mattbowker_) September 27, 2020

The Birds head to San Francisco next week for a date with the 2-1 banged-up 49ers, who despite starting their backup QB due to injury on top of the gluttony of other injuries Sunday, dismantled the Giants, 36-9.

Insert the “This Is Fine” meme here.