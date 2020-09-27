CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By Tom Dougherty
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Well, at least they didn’t lose … right? Carson Wentz struggled again and the Philadelphia Eagles played to a 23-23 tie Sunday with the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field.

The good news? The Birds didn’t start the season 0-3 ahead of a daunting three-game stretch — at San Francisco and Pittsburgh before hosting the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.

The bad news? They’re still winless and tied the Bengals for the second time in 12 years.

Welcome to 2020. The Eagles (0-2-1) certainly have shown up to the party.

Eagles Twitter’s reaction to the Birds tying a team that won two games in 2019 was, well, fitting.

Doug Pederson’s decision to punt on 4th-and-17 with 18 seconds left in OT specifically left a sour taste.

Well, there’s always next week.

The Birds head to San Francisco next week for a date with the 2-1 banged-up 49ers, who despite starting their backup QB due to injury on top of the gluttony of other injuries Sunday, dismantled the Giants, 36-9.

Insert the “This Is Fine” meme here.

