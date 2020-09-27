Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Sunday, former Pennsylvania Republican Gov. Tom Ridge announced he is voting for Joe Biden. Ridge made the announcement in a tweet Sunday morning.
“It’s time to put country over party. It’s time to dismiss Donald Trump. Why I’m voting for @JoeBiden on November 3rd,” Ridge said in his tweet.
Ridge joins a growing list of Pennsylvania Republicans that have endorsed Vice President Biden, including former Pennsylvania Republican Members of Congress Charlie Dent, Bill Clinger, and Jim Greenwood.
