MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — While COVID-19 has forced many changes, one thing it has not changed is outreach to fallen law enforcement officers. On Sunday in Media, the Delaware County Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation held its 10th annual Ride to Remember.
The organization honors fallen officers in Delaware County and beyond. Money raised in the fundraiser will go to the upkeep of the memorial at Rose Tree Park.
Delaware County has lost 43 officers in the line of duty in the last 120 years.
Due to the pandemic, they had to hold a virtual memorial service back in May, but they say the ride couldn’t be missed.
“Having this event raises the awareness in saying we don’t forget, we’re going to remember you regardless of the pandemic going on we’re still going to it,” Henry O’Neill, from Delaware County Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation, said.
“I know a lot of people on that wall I personally knew them I was a 45-year officer here in the county, so I think it’s important that nobody forgets them and that it’s there for their families to go and see nobody is forgetting them,” Mike Dolly, from Centurions Motorcycle Club, said.
The fundraiser raised $14,000 for the memorial.
You must log in to post a comment.