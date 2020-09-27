Comments (2)
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Atlantic City firefighters are suing the city and state of New Jersey over their handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Lawyers for Local 198 say 65 firefighters have been exposed to the virus.
They blame the city’s and state’s “ineffective approach” to containing the spread of COVID-19.
The union wants exposed firefighters to be placed on paid leave and to self-quarantine for 14 days.
They also want professional disinfection at stations.
