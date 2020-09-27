Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 33-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia, police said Sunday night. It happened around 9 p.m. on the 2900 block of North Bambrey Street.
Police said the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was rushed to the hospital.
Authorities said the victim was pronounced at 9:14 p.m.
No arrests have been made thus far as the investigation is going.
