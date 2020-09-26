Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police said a 35-year-old woman was hospitalized after a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia, just after 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. It happened at the intersection of South 68th Street and Dicks Avenue.
Authorities said the woman was shot once in her left arm and once in her right hand.
She was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in stable but critical condition, police said.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
