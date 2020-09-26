Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are in the hospital after police say they were shot in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. According to officials, this happened around 1:14 a.m. Saturday along the 1900 block of East Wishart Street.
Police say a 22-year-old man was shot once in the right arm, hip, back and abdomen. He is currently listed in critical condition.
A 20-year-old man also suffered gunshot wounds to his right ankle and left thigh. He is listed in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.