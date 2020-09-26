CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Homeless Encampment, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Benjamin Franklin Parkway at 22nd Street is back open. After negotiations with the Philadelphia, the homeless encampment there has removed its blockage at that intersection.

There is also a new, homemade speed limit sign posted.

There have been three attempts to remove the encampment and a second site.

The city confirmed that progress has been made in negotiations with organizers, but the city says any deal will require a firm date in which the encampments will be disbanded.

Comments