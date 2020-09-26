PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Benjamin Franklin Parkway at 22nd Street is back open. After negotiations with the Philadelphia, the homeless encampment there has removed its blockage at that intersection.
There is also a new, homemade speed limit sign posted.
There have been three attempts to remove the encampment and a second site.
NEW: Six months into the homeless encampment protests at #campjtd & 2 other sites, it appears both sides are making progress in negotiations. But @PhiladelphiaGov says any deal will require a move out date. More to come. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/ftJUPCn2VO
— manuelsmith (@manuelsmith) September 26, 2020
The city confirmed that progress has been made in negotiations with organizers, but the city says any deal will require a firm date in which the encampments will be disbanded.
