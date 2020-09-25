CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – A woman’s body was found burning overnight in a wooded area in Delaware County. The gruesome discovery was made on East 7th Street in Chester, just behind the Chester Fine Arts building, just after 11 p.m. Thursday.
When the fire department arrived on scene, they say the woman’s body was still on fire. The call was originally reported to be a man but fire crews called police and they realized it was actually a woman.
She was pronounced dead Friday morning.
There is a YMCA across the street and investigators plan on reviewing the video from the security cameras attached to that building in order to try and piece together how this all happened.
There are plenty of questions that remain in this active investigation.
Police are now asking for anyone’s help in identifying the woman.
